The greatest moment in Mats Hummels' career: on July 13, 2014 with the World Cup trophy in Rio de Janeiro Keystone

World champion 2014 with the German national team, many titles with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich: Mats Hummels, one of the greats of German football, ends his career in the summer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Mats Hummels announced on Instagram that he is calling it a day after this season. "After over 18 years and so many things that football has given me, I'm ending my career this summer," said the 36-year-old in a video message featuring many moments from his career.

Hummels became German champion five times and cup winner three times with FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. Most recently, the central defender played for AS Roma, but was no longer part of the regular line-up there. His contract ends in the summer.

The long-serving international celebrated his greatest success in 2014 when he won the World Cup in Brazil. He headed the winning goal in the quarter-final against France to make it 1:0, having previously scored with his head in the 4:0 opening win against Portugal to make it 2:0. He scored five goals in 78 international appearances. He was denied the Champions League title, losing 2-1 to FC Bayern in the final with Dortmund at London's Wembley Stadium in 2013.