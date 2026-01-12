  1. Residential Customers
Spain Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid go their separate ways

SDA

12.1.2026 - 18:27

Xabi Alonso is no longer coach of Real Madrid
Xabi Alonso is no longer coach of Real Madrid. The club has announced that the contract with the 44-year-old has been terminated by mutual agreement. Alvaro Arbeloa will succeed him.

12.01.2026, 19:07

Alonso, who once played for Real Madrid himself, moved to the Whites in the summer of 2025 after previously coaching Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga from 2022.

He had enjoyed great success there. In the 2023/2024 season, Alonso coached Leverkusen - Granit Xhaka was also under contract with the German club at the time - to the first league title in the club's history. In the same season, Leverkusen also won the DFB Cup.

His time at Real Madrid, on the other hand, was less successful. The last defeat under Carlo Ancelotti's successor followed at the weekend. Arch-rivals Barcelona prevailed 3:2 in the Spanish Super Cup.

It is also already clear who will take over from Alonso. The Madrilenians have signed Alvaro Arbeloa. The former Spanish footballer was previously coach of Real Madrid's second team.

