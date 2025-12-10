A blank look on Xabi Alonso's face after the defeat against Manchester City Keystone

Real Madrid lose 2-1 at home to Manchester City, bringing coach Xabi Alonso even more criticism and the possibility of an imminent sacking.

Not so long ago, no football coach in the world was more sought-after than Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard achieved something historic with Bayer Leverkusen, not only winning the first Bundesliga title with the Werkself, but also the double. But Alonso's Leverkusen were not only successful, at times they even seemed supernatural. In the 2024 season, Bayer only lost once with Swiss national team captain Granit Xhaka. In the Europa League final, when Atalanta Bergamo demystified Alonso's "invincibles".

It goes without saying that Alonso's achievements were also noted at home, and the former midfielder quickly became the crown favorite for one of the most coveted coaching positions in club football - at Real Madrid, where he had also left his mark as a player.

At the start of this season, Alonso took over at the "royals", making a convincing start and stringing together victory after victory in the championship. But in the glamorous environment of the Madrilenians, only the best is good enough. And so the critical voices quickly became louder at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real have only won one of their last five games in the league and have been outclassed by rivals Barcelona. After Sunday's home defeat against Celta Vigo (0:2), there were quite a few observers who could have imagined the immediate dismissal of the former coach of choice.

Mbappé missing at all corners

But Alonso was also on the touchline on Wednesday evening when Manchester City, a European heavyweight, visited the Spanish capital. And after just under half an hour, the 44-year-old was even jubilant when Rodrygo, of all players, gave Madrid the lead, a player who has not seemed to be in the coach's favor in recent weeks.

But Alonso's Real is not yet the Real that coaching legend Carlo Ancelotti has characterized in recent years. Rather, it is a team that can easily be thrown off balance. And reveals defensive weaknesses. Nico O'Reilly (35') and Erling Haaland with a penalty after Antonio Rüdiger was fouled (43') turned the game in City's favor before the break.

Real Madrid subsequently had more possession and an excellent chance to equalize when Endrick hit the crossbar, but without the injured Kylian Mbappé, Madrid's highly decorated attack clearly lacked penetration. Although Real are still on course for the round of 16 after their second defeat in the league phase, the former white ballet is currently dragging its feet on the pitch - and that could turn Xabi Alonso from dream coach to nightmare coach in no time at all.

Ranking

1st Arsenal 6/18 (17:1). 2. Bayern Munich 6/15 (18:7). 3. Paris Saint-Germain 6/13 (19:8). 4. Manchester City 6/13 (12/6). 5. Atalanta Bergamo 6/13 (8:6). 6. Inter Milan 6/12 (12:4). 7. Real Madrid 6/12 (13/7). 8. Atlético Madrid 6/12 (15:12). 9. Liverpool 6/12 (11:8). 10. Borussia Dortmund 6/11 (19:13). 11. Tottenham Hotspur 6/11 (13/7). 12. Newcastle United 6/10 (13/6). 13. Chelsea 6/10 (13:8). 14. Sporting Lisbon 6/10 (12:8). 15. FC Barcelona 6/10 (14:11). 16. Marseille 6/9 (11:8). 17. Juventus Turin 6/9 (12:10). 18. Galatasaray Istanbul 6/9 (8:8). 19. Monaco 6/9 (7:8). 20. Bayer Leverkusen 6/9 (10:12). 21. PSV Eindhoven 6/8 (15:11). 22. Karabakh Agdam 6/7 (10-13). 23. Napoli 6/7 (6:11). 24. FC Copenhagen 6/7 (10:16). 25. Benfica Lisbon 6/6 (6:8). 26. Pafos 6/6 (4:9). 27. Union Saint-Gilloise 6/6 (7:15). 28. Athletic Bilbao 6/5 (4:9). 29. Olympiakos Piraeus 6/5 (6:13). 30. Eintracht Frankfurt 6/4 (8:16). 31 FC Brugge 6/4 (8:16). 32 Bodö/Glimt 6/3 (9:13). 33 Slavia Prague 6/3 (2:11). 34 Ajax Amsterdam 6/3 (5:18). 35 Villarreal 6/1 (4:13). 36. Kairat Almaty 6/1 (4:15).

Telegrams

Karabakh Agdam - Ajax Amsterdam 2:4 (1:1) - SR Obrenovic (SLO). - Goals: 10. Duran 1:0. 39. Dolberg 1:1. 47. Matheus Silva 2:1. 79. Gloukh 2:2. 83. Gaaei 2:3. 90. Gloukh 2:4.

Villarreal - FC Copenhagen 2:3 (0:1) - SR Kruzliak (SVK). - Goals: 2. Elyounoussi 0:1. 47. Comesana 1:1. 48. Achouri 1:2. 56. Oluwaseyi 2:2. 90. Cornelius 2:3.

Athletic Bilbao - Paris Saint-Germain 0:0 - SR Siebert (GER).

FC Brugge - Arsenal 0:3 (0:1) - referee Jablonski (GER). - Goals: 25. Madueke 0:1. 48. Madueke 0:2. 56. Martinelli 0:3.

Borussia Dortmund - Bodö/Glimt 2:2 (1:1) - referee Lambrechts (BEL). - Goals: 18 Brandt 1:0. 42 Aleesami 1:1. 52 Brandt 2:1. 75 Hauge 2:2. - Remarks: Borussia Dortmund with Kobel.

Bayer Leverkusen - Newcastle United 2:2 (1:0) - refereed by Gözübüyük (NED). - Goals: 12. Guimaraes (own goal) 1:0. 52. Gordon (penalty) 1:1. 78. Muphy 1:2. 88. Grimaldo 2:2. - Comments: Newcastle United without Schär (substitute).

Benfica Lisbon - Napoli 2:0 (1:0) - refereed by Vincic (SLO). - Goals: 20 Rios 1:0. 50 Barreiro 2:0.

Real Madrid 1:2 (1:2) - Manchester City - SR Turpin (FRA). - Goals: 28 Rodrygo 1:0. 35 O'Reilly 1:1. 42 Haaland (penalty) 1:2.

Juventus Turin - Pafos 2:0 (0:0) - SR Manzano (ESP). - Goals: 68 McKenna 1:0. 74 David 2:0.