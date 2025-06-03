  1. Residential Customers
Germany Xhaka gets new goalkeeper at Leverkusen

SDA

Returns to the Bundesliga after two years with Brentford in the English Premier League: Mark Flekken
Keystone

Following the departures of Frimpong and Tah, Bayer Leverkusen have announced an addition. The 2024 German champions have signed Dutch international goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Keystone-SDA

The 31-year-old, who has a history with league rivals SC Freiburg, has signed a contract with the works club until the summer of 2028, Bayer announced. Flekken has played for Brentford in the English Premier League for the past two seasons. The transfer fee is estimated at ten million euros.

Flekken is likely to become the new number one goalkeeper at the club with Swiss national team captain Granit Xhaka. Lukas Hradecky (35) and Matej Kovar (25) alternated last season.

