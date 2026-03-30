Murat Yakin does not reveal his cards at the press conference in Oslo Keystone

Murat Yakin hints at a few changes to the line-up ahead of the second test match of the World Cup year. One thing is already clear: Captain Granit Xhaka will initially be on the substitutes' bench against Norway.

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Against Germany, Switzerland will start with the team that has almost always enjoyed the confidence of the national team coach. On Tuesday evening (18:00), however, Yakin could change the team again - possibly even the system. "There will be adjustments," the 51-year-old announced at the press conference in Oslo.

Yakin left open exactly what changes will be made. However, he emphasized: "It's a new game with a new opponent and a different style of play. We have to be flexible and I trust my team to do that. I have intelligent players who play at different clubs with different strategies." It is possible that he is hinting at a change of system and will once again play with three defenders instead of four.

The coach has already revealed that Xhaka will initially be on the substitutes' bench. Depending on how the game goes, a short spell is planned. This means that the record international is still likely to make his 145th international appearance at the Ullevaal Stadium.

Manuel Akanji, on the other hand, is expected to start - and for good reason: Yakin believes he is the most likely to get to grips with Erling Haaland. After all, both moved to Manchester City in the summer of 2022 and played together there for three seasons. Nevertheless, Yakin emphasizes that defending can only be successful "as a collective".

The fact that Haaland, by far the top scorer in the World Cup qualifiers (16 goals in eight games), will start is nothing out of the ordinary for Yakin. "Every nation has its superstars," says the coach, referring to last year's encounters with Sweden and Slovenia and their strikers Aleksander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Sesko. "Of course we have their key players on our radar, but we're preparing as usual."

The possible line-ups

Norway - Switzerland

Tuesday, 18.00 hrs. - Oslo. - SR Vergoote (BEL).

Norway: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Bobb, Berge, Berg, Nusa; Sörloth, Haaland.

Switzerland: Mvogo; Zakaria, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Jashari, Freuler, Aebischer; Manzambi, Embolo, Ndoye.