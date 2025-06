Riola Xhemaili is in the squad for Switzerland at the European Championships Keystone

Riola Xhemaili and Meriame Terchoun are the last two players to be found during the Swiss Football Association's multi-day scavenger hunt and are therefore part of the European Championship squad.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Xhemaili, who can look back on a strong season with PSV Eindhoven, was announced in an Aarau bakery as "Riola Brötli". Terchoun's name was painted on the wall of a bus stop in Basel. The midfielder is under contract with French club Dijon.