National coach Murat Yakin is proud of his team's development Keystone

After the two victories at the start, the Swiss national team has a good chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Coach Murat Yakin praises the players, but also urges caution.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Murat Yakin turns 51 next Monday. And the national team coach can look forward to his birthday much more relaxed this time than he did a year ago. Back then, his team started the Nations League with two defeats and a goal difference of 1:6. Now things look completely different: At the start of the World Cup qualifiers, they have two wins with a 7-0 goal difference.

But that's not all: the team's form has been on the up for some time now. For the first time in the history of the national team, Switzerland has scored three or more goals in five games in a row. For Yakin, this is particularly satisfying after much went against his team last fall. "I was tired of always mentioning that we played well but were inefficient," says the national team coach looking back. "We've worked on many areas since then: Not only on finishing, but also on vertical play, quick switching and, last but not least, on standards."

This work is now bearing fruit. The Swiss are scoring goal after goal, meaning that Yakin's forearms are likely to be feeling the effects of all the fist-pumping over the next few days. "It's difficult to find points that we could have done better in the last two games," says Yakin. Maybe score one or two more goals, the national team coach speculates. A criticism at a high level. After all, they had expected much more resistance in this group.

Kosovo and Slovenia don't have the big names in their squads, of course, but both teams have already shown on several occasions how unpleasant they can be. The fact that Switzerland got off to such a smooth start in qualifying is also down to the coach, who drew the right conclusions after last fall and set the players up for the task in the best possible way. "Everyone knows their role, we have a good rhythm in training and everyone enjoys playing football."

Switzerland already have a five-point lead over Sweden, supposedly their toughest rivals, after two rounds. However, the national coach is stoically taking note of this: "The foundations have been laid," he says. Because Yakin knows full well that his team has also benefited from playing twice in front of a home crowd at the start. Unlike the Swedes, who have played away twice, the Swiss have not had the stress of traveling. This will come in October with the games in Stockholm and Ljubljana. If the Swiss also win there, the World Cup in North America will suddenly be very close.