National player Ricardo Rodriguez has recovered from his injury and will be in the starting eleven against Slovenia Keystone

National team coach Murat Yakin is relying on his regular squad against Slovenia. There are no changes to the starting line-up compared to the opening game of the World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Yakin had announced beforehand that there was no reason to make any changes after Friday's clear 4-0 victory. Only Ricardo Rodriguez was doubtful. The left-back was substituted at the break against Kosovo with a knock. However, the 33-year-old has apparently recovered in time. He once again formed the back four with Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji.

Slovenia coach Matjaz Kek also made almost no changes compared to the game against Sweden. Zan Vipotnik is the only forward to start. The 23-year-old, who scored the equalizer in the 2-2 draw on Friday, replaces former Basel player Andraz Sporar up front.

Switzerland will once again play their second match of the World Cup qualifiers in Basel's St. Jakob-Park. Referee François Letexier will blow the whistle at 20:45.

Switzerland's line-up: Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Vargas, Rieder, Ndoye; Embolo.

Slovenia's line-up: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Lovric; Sesko, Vipotnik.