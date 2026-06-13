Swiss national team coach Murat Yakin leaves the field disappointed after the 1-1 draw against Qatar Keystone

After the 1-1 draw against Qatar, Murat Yakin faces the difficult task of explaining the inexplicable. The national team coach is also looking to himself for the reasons behind the disappointing performance.

Keystone-SDA SDA

One point against Qatar—and that after players and coaches had repeatedly emphasized in the run-up to the tournament that they wanted to deliver the best World Cup performance in Swiss national team history. Now that they’ve come back down to earth, the search for answers begins. How did Switzerland manage to let a game they controlled for so long slip away?

As the game wore on, the Swiss team’s performance dropped off significantly, while the bench provided little fresh impetus. Yakin was particularly frustrated that the equalizer came after a turnover in their own half. “We can’t lose the ball in the last five minutes,” said the 51-year-old coach. “We lacked the necessary cleverness there. The opponent waited for their one chance at the end, and we gave it to them.”

Two substitutes were involved in the goal: Ardon Jashari, whose header landed with the opponent, and Miro Muheim, who lost the aerial duel in the penalty area. Yakin emphasized, however, that he does not judge players based on individual plays. At the same time, he acknowledged that he needs to carefully analyze his substitutions. He also offered some self-criticism: “I have to take a good look at myself when things don’t go exactly as I’d planned.”

The late loss of points was particularly painful because his team had been the dominant side for long stretches of the game. However, they lacked the necessary ruthlessness in front of the opponent’s goal. “We literally warmed up their goalie,” said Yakin. In the coming days, therefore, the focus must be on working on precision and conviction.

The team lacked this mental stability in their World Cup opener. Now the national coach must draw the right conclusions and lift his players’ spirits again. Despite the setback, he remained optimistic: “We will emerge stronger from this situation.”

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