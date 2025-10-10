The national team has fun and delights the coach too Keystone

4:0, 3:0, 2:0: Switzerland are making great strides towards the 2026 World Cup in the USA. "The way we work as a team is a joy," said national coach Murat Yakin after the win in Sweden.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Granit Xhaka from the penalty spot and joker Johan Manzambi gave Switzerland their third win in their third qualifying match with a 2-0 victory in Solna on Friday evening - away at what is supposedly their strongest opponent on the difficult road to next year's World Cup. In front of 50,000 spectators, Yakin's team put in a composed performance. "Definitely a mature performance," said captain Xhaka. Yakin called it "a composed team performance".

The national team is still without a goal conceded in the World Cup campaign. In Sweden, they also had luck on their side - for example when Lucas Bergvall stumbled the ball in front of an empty goal or Aleksander Isak hit the post. "We needed a bit of luck, but we deserved it," said Yakin.

Instead of struggling in the group with Sweden, Kosovo and Slovenia, as some had feared, Switzerland are flying high in their World Cup campaign. This is also thanks to Yakin, who has managed to form a new unit in a difficult situation. "The way we work as a team is a joy. The team harmonizes and enjoys the game. You can also see that on the pitch," said the national team coach.

Yakin has no intention of slowing down the euphoria. "You have to enjoy moments like this," he emphasized on Friday evening in Solna. The substitutes, who played a key role in ensuring that Yakin's inputs were implemented perfectly, were a source of delight. "I'm particularly pleased with how the goals came about: coming down the sides, then attacking deep - that's exactly what we looked at during the break," said Yakin.

In any case, the coach praised his players. The team took the input on board immediately, he said. "They understand them and implement them. The substitutes are also doing a great job. Everyone accepts their role and fulfills their task."

Yakin had special praise for the 19-year-old Manzambi: "Johan is incredible. He has an urge to score that I've rarely seen in a player. We already knew that he can defend. He's incredibly clever, has the body and the running ability. He can play all three positions in attacking midfield behind the striker."

If things continue like this, Switzerland could secure their World Cup ticket early with a win in Slovenia on Monday. Yakin has no doubts that Switzerland will do their bit: "We are a clever team and know that this is a great opportunity for us."