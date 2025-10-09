National coach Murat Yakin looks ahead to the away match against Sweden Keystone

The Swiss face what is supposedly their strongest group opponent in World Cup qualifying on Friday. National coach Murat Yakin is expecting Sweden, who will be looking to make amends.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Switzerland already have a five-point lead over Sweden after two rounds. A promising, but also dangerous starting position, as Yakin says on the evening before the clash. "Sweden were poorly rewarded for their performance in the two away games. Against us, they will give everything to get back on track. I expect a brutally tough game."

Yakin, who is known as a tactician, faces a particular challenge in the away game against Sweden. The Swedes will have to make changes due to injuries and are therefore difficult to assess. It is difficult even for the home media to predict who will be fit and what impact this will have on the system.

On the other hand, there is a good chance that Yakin will use the same starting line-up for the third game in a row. "As I said before the second game: I don't see any reason for changes. All the players are fit." And Yakin expects them to take the Swedes' expected strong attacking players out of the game with good positioning and intelligent tackling.

Unsurprisingly, Yakin says that his team will be aiming for the next win. However, given their starting position, the Swiss could probably also live with a draw.

The match will be played in the 50,000-capacity national stadium. It is located in Solna, a suburb of the capital Stockholm. Since last year, when the Strawberry Hotel Group took over the name sponsorship, the stadium has been known as the "Strawberry Arena". Kick-off is at 20:45.

The possible line-ups

Sweden - Switzerland

Friday, 20.45 hrs. - Solna. - SR Taylor (ENG).

Sweden: Johansson; Ekdal, Starfelt, Gudmundsson; Holm, Karlström, Ayari, Bergvall, Svensson; Isak, Gyökeres.

Switzerland: Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Vargas, Rieder, Ndoye; Embolo.