Lamine Yamal scores twice for FC Barcelona in the first half to set the tone for victory against Girona

FC Barcelona remain top of the table with maximum points. In the fifth round of the Spanish championship, the Catalans beat FC Girona 4:1.

Last season, Barcelona had to concede defeat to the surprise team in both league games. Now the opponents of Bern's Young Boys have turned the tables in this year's Champions League campaign. The match-winner with two goals within seven minutes in the first half was 17-year-old Lamine Yamal.

After five rounds, Barcelona already have a four-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid in 2nd place.

