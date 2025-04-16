Despite conceding two goals in the semi-final: Inter Milan with goalkeeper Yann Sommer Keystone

Inter Milan with Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer and Arsenal advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League after a draw. Defending champions Real Madrid disappoint across the board.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Two former Bayern players were delighted to get revenge on their former employers with Inter Milan. Although Yann Sommer had to concede defeat to a low shot from Harry Kane right at the start of the second half, the German record champions' hopes of progressing, or at least going into extra time, were dealt a bitter - and ultimately decisive - blow just six minutes later following a 2-1 defeat at home.

Lautaro Martinez and Benjamin Pavard turned the tide with a double strike within three minutes. Both the Argentinian captain and the French defender, who moved to Italy from Bayern almost two years ago, scored from a corner.

In the pouring rain in Milan, the expected defensive battle did not develop from the so convincing Inter defense. In eleven previous Champions League matches, Sommer, who had to leave Munich after just six months, had only had to make three saves. Now, however, it was the offense of the old and designated new Italian champions that pulled the coals out of the fire.

No "final dahoam"

Bayern were very committed and occasionally showed promise in the penalty area, but in the first half there was always a Milan leg in between. In the 52nd minute, Harry Kane was allowed a little too much space for once, which the England striker exploited immediately. After Eric Dier's header to make it 2:2, a tense final quarter of an hour developed, but Sommer also kept out a final header from Thomas Müller in stoppage time. The "Final dahoam" on May 31 will take place without Munich's participation.

Müller, who was captain in his 163rd and final match in the top flight, drew level with Lionel Messi, with only Cristiano Ronaldo (183) and Iker Casillas (177) having played more Champions League matches.

Real disappoint across the board

It was not another roaring Madrid night at the Bernabeu. There was no sign of the Real onslaught that was needed after the 3-0 defeat in London. Not even a foul penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois after twelve minutes sparked off the attack. Bukayo Saka shot far too nonchalantly and missed the final decision in Arsenal's favor. However, there was no sign of the belief in a major turnaround that Real had conjured up before the game.

The talented attacking trident of Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius and Jude Bellingham remained completely ineffective. Early on in the second half, the crowd began to whistle at the uninspired performance. Saka finally redeemed himself by scoring in the 65th minute to make it 1:0, but the English side went on to win 2:1.

Real are thus threatened with a title-less season and are also behind in the championship. The last time the defending champions and record winners failed to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League was five years ago. However, Arsenal are in the last four for the first time since 2006.

In the semi-finals, Yann Sommer and Inter Milan will face Barcelona and Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain. The first legs are scheduled for April 29 and 30.