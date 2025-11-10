The YB women also beat Grasshoppers in the Swiss Cup in the rematch of the summer play-off final Keystone

Women's Cup

THE FAVORITES SHOW NO MERCY. There were no big surprises in the round of 16 of the Women's Cup. From Friday to Sunday, Young Boys, Servette-Chênois, Rapperswil-Jona, Thun, St.Gallen, Lucerne, Zurich and Basel secured a ticket to the next round. YB prevailed against Grasshoppers in the rematch of last year's play-off final thanks to two late goals. Malaurie Granges (86') and Lisa Josten (91') put Imke Wübbenhorst's team in the lead after Noémie Potier had given Zurich the lead in the fog-shrouded Wankdorf (59'). It was one of two duels between two teams from the Super League. The second match pitted Aarau and Thun, the two teams in the basement of the top division who are still winless after nine rounds of the championship. Fabienne Bangerter equalized Sophie Aeberhard's goal for the Aargau side in the 94th minute after Thun had taken the lead in the 12th minute. In extra time, however, the Bernese Oberland side prevailed. Céline Schmid scored the golden goal in the 116th minute. St. Gallen, on the other hand, had a surprisingly difficult time against Yverdon from the NLB: the score was 2:2 after 120 minutes, but the team from eastern Switzerland eventually prevailed 4:1 in a penalty shoot-out. The quarter-finals will be played on December 13 and 14.

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENS NEXT. All the Super League teams are in action next Saturday. Leaders Servette-Chênois welcome Lucerne, while runners-up GC travel to Rapperswil-Jona. Third-placed Young Boys welcome St. Gallen to the Wankdorf for the chasing duel. On paper at least, Zurich and Basel have the easiest tasks of the weekend. FCZ play against Thun, while FCB travel to FC Aarau.

Swiss women in foreign leagues

GERMANY. Noemi Ivelj was in the starting line-up on Saturday for the second time since her move to Eintracht Frankfurt. The 19-year-old from Zurich was deployed in an unfamiliar position in central defense against Wolfsburg, making her one of three Swiss players to line up for Eintracht alongside Géraldine Reuteler and Nadine Riesen. Although none of them were directly involved in a goal, the Frankfurters ultimately prevailed 3:2. Even Smilla Vallotto, last week's celebrated scorer of the winning goal for Wolfsburg, was unable to prevent the Wolves' defeat.

GERMANY II. Nadine Böhi moved from St. Gallen to Union Berlin in the summer in the hope of taking the next step in her career. So far, the 21-year-old has had to be patient. On Friday, however, the international, who is the nominal number 3 goalkeeper in the SFA squad behind Livia Peng and Elvira Herzog, was given her first test in the Bundesliga. Although Union lost 4-0 to champions Bayern Munich, the game will remain a special memory for Böhi, who made six saves.

ENGLAND. Manchester City have taken the lead in the Women's Super League. As Arsenal and Chelsea (with Livia Peng on the bench) drew 1-1, the Skyblues overtook them thanks to a 2-1 win over Everton and now lead the table by one point after eight rounds. Iman Beney once again had a hand in their ninth successive win in all competitions. The young Wallisian, who was named the Citizens' player of the month for October thanks to two goals and two assists, set up Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema's opening goal with a magisterial pass into the deep.

FRANCE. Since moving to Strasbourg from AS Roma in the summer, Eseosa Aigbogun has established herself as a regular in Alsace. On Saturday, however, the Zurich native had an evening to forget. Against Saint-Étienne, the 32-year-old left-back was cautioned twice within twelve minutes and had to leave the field after just half an hour. Her team were leading 1-0 at the time, but Aigbogun's action could have no major consequences. Only a short time later, the match was abandoned due to heavy fog. The French league has not yet decided when it will be rescheduled.

NETHERLANDS. PSV Eindhoven traveled to leaders Ajax Amsterdam on Saturday and had the chance to climb to the top of the Dutch Eredivisie. However, the team led by Riola Xhemaili from Solothurn suffered an annoying defeat. After taking the lead early on, Ajax turned the game around late on. Myrthe Kemper-Moorrees sealed Eindhoven's second defeat of the season with an own goal in the 96th minute. Xhemaili, the league's top scorer with eight goals, played through.

SPAIN. Barcelona responded impressively to their first defeat of the season last week. The Catalans celebrated an 8:0 victory against Deportivo La Coruña. The result was already clear at half-time. Sydney Schertenleib played through for Barcelona and only just missed out on her first goal of the season. Her 7:0 goal in between was subsequently counted as a defender's own goal.

The number of the week

Over 10,000 people watched the decisive play-off final match for the championship title between Young Boys and Grasshoppers in May. Far fewer people made their way to the Wankdorf stadium for the reprise on Friday as part of the Cup round of 16. Nevertheless, 745 fans spent the foggy evening in the yellow and black bucket seats.