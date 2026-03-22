YB's Chris Bedia and Lugano's Lukas Mai shared the points Keystone

The places in the Championship and Relegation Group have already been decided after the 31st round. YB are safe in the top 6 with a 1-1 draw at home to Lugano.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With two rounds to go in the Super League, the gap between sixth-placed Sion and YB and seventh-placed Luzern is a decisive seven points. The Central Swiss team's commanding 4-0 home win against Lausanne, who were level on points before this round, was of no benefit to them. Lucerne's top scorer Matteo Di Giusto was involved in the victory with a goal and an assist each, while Pius Dorn scored twice.

Alvyn Sanches made it 1-0 for Young Boys in the 5th minute, while Luganesi secured an important point against their rivals for a European Cup place thanks to a penalty converted by Anto Grgic in the 65th minute.

Basel were able to move up to 3rd place thanks to the loss of points in Ticino. Stephan Lichtsteiner's team won 2-0 at bottom-of-the-table Winterthur thanks to goals from Ibrahim Salah and Bénie Traoré. Winterthur remain five points behind GC, who lost 5-0 at Servette on Saturday.

At the top of the table, Thun still have a 15-point lead over St. Gallen after their surprising 2-1 defeat at FC Zurich. The team from eastern Switzerland drew 1-1 at Sion.

Results and table:

Saturday: Zurich - Thun 2:1 (1:1). Servette - Grasshoppers 5:0 (4:0). Sion - St. Gallen 1:1 (1:1). - Sunday: Winterthur - Basel 0:2 (0:1). Young Boys - Lugano 1:1 (1:0). Lucerne - Lausanne-Sport 4:0 (2:0).

1. Thun 31/71 (72:35). 2. St. Gallen 31/56 (60:37). 3. Basel 31/52 (47:39). 4. Lugano 31/51 (48:38). 5. Sion 31/46 (44:35). 6. Young Boys 31/46 (61:56). 7. Lucerne 31/39 (62:56). 8. Servette 31/36 (53:56). 9. Lausanne-Sport 31/36 (45:53). 10. Zurich 31/34 (44:60). 11. Grasshoppers 31/24 (38:61). 12. Winterthur 31/19 (34:82).