The places in the Championship and Relegation Group have already been decided after the 31st round. YB are safe in the top 6 with a 1-1 draw at home to Lugano.
With two rounds to go in the Super League, the gap between sixth-placed Sion and YB and seventh-placed Luzern is a decisive seven points. The Central Swiss team's commanding 4-0 home win against Lausanne, who were level on points before this round, was of no benefit to them. Lucerne's top scorer Matteo Di Giusto was involved in the victory with a goal and an assist each, while Pius Dorn scored twice.
Alvyn Sanches made it 1-0 for Young Boys in the 5th minute, while Luganesi secured an important point against their rivals for a European Cup place thanks to a penalty converted by Anto Grgic in the 65th minute.
Basel were able to move up to 3rd place thanks to the loss of points in Ticino. Stephan Lichtsteiner's team won 2-0 at bottom-of-the-table Winterthur thanks to goals from Ibrahim Salah and Bénie Traoré. Winterthur remain five points behind GC, who lost 5-0 at Servette on Saturday.
At the top of the table, Thun still have a 15-point lead over St. Gallen after their surprising 2-1 defeat at FC Zurich. The team from eastern Switzerland drew 1-1 at Sion.
Results and table:
Saturday: Zurich - Thun 2:1 (1:1). Servette - Grasshoppers 5:0 (4:0). Sion - St. Gallen 1:1 (1:1). - Sunday: Winterthur - Basel 0:2 (0:1). Young Boys - Lugano 1:1 (1:0). Lucerne - Lausanne-Sport 4:0 (2:0).
1. Thun 31/71 (72:35). 2. St. Gallen 31/56 (60:37). 3. Basel 31/52 (47:39). 4. Lugano 31/51 (48:38). 5. Sion 31/46 (44:35). 6. Young Boys 31/46 (61:56). 7. Lucerne 31/39 (62:56). 8. Servette 31/36 (53:56). 9. Lausanne-Sport 31/36 (45:53). 10. Zurich 31/34 (44:60). 11. Grasshoppers 31/24 (38:61). 12. Winterthur 31/19 (34:82).