Sandro Lauper is celebrated by his team-mates after the 1-0 win Keystone

Young Boys qualify for the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup at lower-ranked FC Schaffhausen with some difficulty. Lugano wins 2:0 in Yverdon.

Advancing is everything, YB can say after the 1:0 in Schaffhausen. In front of just over 4,500 spectators, the Bernese side did not put in a confident performance against the Challenge League's second-to-last team, who are in dire financial straits. A good spell for the favorites at the end of the first half-hour with a goal from Sandro Lauper, who hit the inside of the post shortly after Cedric Itten had hit the crossbar from around 25 meters, decided the game.

YB goalkeeper Marvin Keller, who impressed in his first appearance in a month, held on to the win. The substitute for David von Ballmoos was decisive with saves before and after Mohamed Ali Camara's dismissal (67). The Bern center-back, who had been playing as captain, was shown a red card for grabbing the neck of opponent Ben Schläppi, but there were no consequences. At the other end, Marc Giger (80) and Schläppi (81) soon nullified the numerical advantage with their dismissals.

YB made their season debut in Schaffhausen. Joël Magnin's team won two domestic games in a row for the first time. On Sunday, they defeated St. Gallen at home in the Super League, and on Saturday they will host FC Sion.

Lugano continues its streak

The Cup specialists from FC Lugano, who have reached the final three times in a row, had to wait until the final quarter of an hour in Yverdon before they scored. Five minutes after coming on as a substitute, Mahmoud headed Mattia Zanotti's cross into the net (76'). Zanotti made it 2-0 shortly afterwards with a solo run and a deflected shot.

Yverdon had also had their chances before the 0:1, for example when Mauro Rodrigues hit the post from a good position in the 50th minute. It was only in the final phase that Lugano, twelve points ahead of the Vaud side in the Super League, showed their greater quality and remained unbeaten for the 18th time in a knockout round of the Cup (excluding finals).

Telegrams:

Schaffhausen - Young Boys 0:1 (0:1). - 4539 spectators. - SR Horisberger. - Goal: 35. Lauper 0:1. - Remarks: 35. Shot on target by Itten (Young Boys). 67th red card against Camara (Young Boys). 79th red card against Giger (Schaffhausen). 81st yellow card to Schläppi (Schaffhausen). 93rd shot on target by Monteiro (Young Boys).

Yverdon - Lugano 0:2 (0:0). - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 76. Mahmoud 0:1. 83. Zanotti 0:2. - Remarks: 93rd red card against Diop (Yverdon).

