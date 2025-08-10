Sion goalie Anthony Racioppi was on top of his game on his return to the Wankdorf Keystone

Young Boys remain winless for a third game in a row. The reaction to the 1:4 against Basel failed with a goalless draw against FC Sion.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FC Sion earned the one point in the Wankdorf. The Valais side, who started the new championship with two wins, were on a par with the hosts. With their fast attacks, they put the YB defense in trouble several times. Midway through the first half, Bern goalkeeper Marvin Keller had to react quickly to turn a shot from Benjamin Kololli onto his own crossbar. After the break, YB only avoided conceding a penalty thanks to the video referee and again had Keller to thank for his strong save to prevent the goal from being conceded.

Young Boys' expected pressure phase only came in the final phase after Sion defender Jan Kronig was sent off for an unfortunate emergency brake. Coach Giorgio Contini's team now pushed the pace for the last 15 minutes or so, just as the spectators in the stadium had expected much earlier. However, it was Anthony Racioppi, the former YB goalkeeper, who stood between the Bernese and the three points. The 26-year-old made two remarkable saves to preserve the draw for his team.

Telegram:

Young Boys - Sion 0:0

28'284 spectators. - SR Schärer.

Young Boys: Keller; Janko (77. Athekame), Wüthrich (77. Lauper), Benito, Hadjam; Monteiro (62. Bedia), Raveloson, Lakomy (62. Pech), Virginius (61. Colley); Males, Córdova.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Chouaref (71. Bouchlarhem), Sow, Kabacalman (71. Diack), Lukembila (83. Baltazar Costa); Nivokazi (71. Chipperfield), Kololli (70. Berdayes).

Remarks: 80th red card against Kronig (emergency brake). Cautions: 38 Lavanchy, 54 Nivokazi, 64 Sow.