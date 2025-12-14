Christian Fassnacht is worth his weight in gold for YB Keystone

The Young Boys win 2:0 at home against the weakening FC Luzern without much trouble. Christian Fassnacht and Darian Males score for the Bernese side.

Keystone-SDA SDA

What had often not worked out in the first few months of the season was successful against Luzern. The Young Boys marched to another home win with controlled play and energy expenditure a few days after their strong European Cup performance against Lille.

It was helpful for Gerardo Seoane's team that Christian Fassnacht finished off Bern's first good attack to make it 1-0 after 20 minutes. It was the league top scorer's eleventh goal of the season. Since returning to the Super League, he has amassed 22 goals and five assists in 34 games.

Even after the break, YB hardly needed to start scoring. After Fassnacht had twice failed to beat Luzern defender Severin Ottiger on the goal line from the best of positions, Darian Males, who came on as a substitute at the break, made it 2-0 after just under an hour with an in-swinging volley after excellent preparatory work from Alvyn Sanches.

The result was bitter for FC Luzern. The Central Swiss side, who have only picked up one point in their last five games, played courageously, defended high and aggressively. However, their lack of confidence was evident for a long time near the opponent's penalty area. Ideas and spontaneity were often lacking in the dangerous area.

When the FCL's knob came loose in the final quarter of an hour and several attacks were fluidly completed, luck was lacking, such as when Tyron Owusu's goal was disallowed for offside (76') or when YB keeper Marwin Keller made a fantastic save (80').

Telegram:

Young Boys - Luzern 2:0 (1:0)

28'607 spectators. - SR Blanco. - Goals: 20. Fassnacht (Bedia) 1:0. 58. Males (Sanches) 2:0.

Young Boys: Keller; Janko (78. Andrews), Zoukrou, Benito, Smith; Lauper, Raveloson (64. Pech); Fassnacht, Sanches (85. Wüthrich), Virginius (46. Males); Bedia (64. Córdova).

Luzern: Loretz; Ottiger, Knezevic, Freimann, Fernandes (67. Ciganiks); Abe; Lucas Ferreira (67. Spadanuda), Di Giusto (86. Karweina), Owusu; von Moos (59. Kabwit), Villiger (67. Grbic).

Remarks: Cautions: 51st Owusu.