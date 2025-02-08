Chris Bedia comes on and scores: the former Servettien, who returned from the Bundesliga, scores goals 2 and 3 for Young Boys in his second appearance against Sion Keystone

YB celebrate their second consecutive resounding victory with a 5:1 win against Sion. A dream goal from Rayan Raveloson paves the way for the Bernese early on. Chris Bedia and Christian Fassnacht also scored again.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Once again, Young Boys' new trump cards came up trumps. Raveloson scored the very early 1:0 with an artful shot after 62 seconds, Chris Bedia the 2:0 and the 4:1, Christian Fassnacht the 5:1. With the second thunderous victory in three days, the champions impressively continued their race to catch up under Giorgio Contini. There is now a good chance that YB will be in the top six for the first time this season after the 23rd round on Sunday. And the gap to the top is not too big.

Madagascan midfielder Raveloson, who arrived from Auxerre, outwitted Sion keeper Timothy Fayulu shortly after the kick-off with a volley from almost 30 meters out that was struck with plenty of topspin. Former Servettien Bedia, who had returned from the Bundesliga, was on hand after Alan Virginius' beautiful and efficient dance through the Sion backline and increased his tally with a header at the start of the second half. Christian Fassnacht dusted off a deflected long-range shot a quarter of an hour before the end.

The three winter signings had already scored in the 6-1 win over Yverdon on Wednesday. YB responded to Benjamin Kololli's follow-up goal from an acute angle (37') by making it 3-1 before the break, with Alan Virginius only having to keep his foot out after a cross from Joël Monteiro.

Against Sion, the resurgent champions were only lucky that goalkeeper Marvin Keller was not shown a red card for a tackle on Théo Bouchlarhem in the 21st minute. The TV footage initially gave rise to the suspicion that Bouchlarhem had got his toe to the ball first before Keller intervened in a rough manner. A possible handball on the edge of the penalty area was also under discussion. However, Fedayi San stood by his decision after reviewing the images.

Telegram:

Young Boys - Sion 5:1 (3:1)

26'565 spectators. - SR San. - Goals: 2 (1:02) Raveloson 1:0. 17 Bedia 2:0. 37 Kololli 2:1. 42 Virginius (Monteiro) 3:1. 53 Bedia (Virginius) 4:1. 74 Fassnacht 5:1.

Young Boys: Keller; Blum (79. Athekame), Camara, Benito, Hadjam; Virginius (62. Imeri), Raveloson, Lakomy (62. Ugrinic), Monteiro (72. Colley); Fassnacht, Bedia (72. Itten).

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Barba (59. Diouf), Marquinhos Cipriano (13. Hefti); Bua, Kabacalman; Berdayes (69. Bouriga), Kololli, Bouchlarhem (59. Mirantschuk); Chouaref (59. Ziegler).

Remarks: Cautions: 29 Hajrizi, 73 Colley.