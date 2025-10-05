The Young Boys struggle in Lausanne Keystone

Young Boys continue to alternate between light and shade. The Bernese go down 5-0 in Lausanne in the 8th round of the Super League. Basel win convincingly, Winterthur let their first victory slip away.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Three days after their 2-0 win at Steaua Bucharest in the Europa League, Young Boys were already two goals down after just twelve minutes in Lausanne. The result was their heaviest defeat since the 5-0 loss in Lucerne last April. Canadian Theo Bair, on loan from Nantes a month ago, scored three goals.

Basel responded to their home defeat against Lucerne a week ago with a convincing 3-0 win at Servette. Philip Otele and Albian Ajeti scored twice for FCB, who beat VfB Stuttgart during the week to stay one point clear of leaders Thun in third place.

FC Winterthur's first win of the season in the championship slipped away in the closing stages. The league's bottom club led 2-0 at home against Lugano until the 58th minute, before the Luganesi scored four more times.

On Saturday, Thun regained the lead in the table with a 2-1 victory in the top match at FC St. Gallen. Grasshoppers won the derby against FC Zurich 3-0, while Luzern and Sion drew 3-3 ahead of the upcoming international break.

Results and standings:

Results. Sunday: Lausanne-Sport - Young Boys 5:0 (2:0). Servette - Basel 0:3 (0:2). Winterthur - Lugano 2:4 (1:0). - Saturday: Lucerne - Sion 3:3 (2:0). St. Gallen - Thun 1:2 (1:2). Grasshoppers - Zurich 3:0 (1:0).

Ranking: 1. Thun 8/16 (16:12). 2. St. Gallen 8/15 (16:9). 3. Basel 8/15 (16:10). 4. Young Boys 8/14 (14:15). 5. Zurich 8/13 (13:15). 6. Sion 8/12 (13:10). 7. Lucerne 8/12 (14:13). 8. Lugano 8/10 (12:15). 9. Grasshoppers 8/9 (14:12). 10. Lausanne-Sport 8/8 (13:12). 11. Servette 8/8 (12:15). 12. Winterthur 8/2 (10:25).