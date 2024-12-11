Young Boys can no longer reach the knockout phase of the Champions League after their sixth defeat in six matches. Joël Magnin's team lost 1:5 at Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

SDA

An opponent like Stuttgart is a major challenge in itself. To make matters worse, the team from Berne suffered a stroke of fate. On the day of the match, the team received the news that a son of striker Meschak Elia had died unexpectedly after a short illness. There was therefore a minute's silence before kick-off and the players wore mourning corduroys.

The result was therefore a minor matter. The favorites were responsible for the difference in the second half, after it had been 1:1 at the break. The Swiss Fabian Rieder, for whom Young Boys are a club close to his heart, played a decisive role in this. The attacking midfielder set up Enzo Millot's 2:1 (53'), Chris Führich's 3:1 (61') and Yannik Keitel's 5:1 (76').

At 2:1, the YB players thought that the ball was out before Rieder's pass because the linesman raised his flag, but the goal was awarded after a review. That was more than annoying from the Swiss champions' point of view. The 3:1 was a fantastic shot into the crossbar. The 4:1 was scored by Josha Vagnoman (66), who was celebrating his 24th birthday. The Bernese had already conceded five goals against FC Barcelona (0:5) and six against Atalanta Bergamo (1:6).

The shock news initially spurred Young Boys on. They started extremely courageously and took the lead in the 6th minute with a magnificent shot from Lukasz Lakomy not far from the edge of the penalty area. The 23-year-old Pole scored for the first time in all competitions this season. The jubilation got under his skin. Surrounded by his teammates, Lakomy held up the jersey with the number 15, that of Elia, to the camera.

The visitors were unable to carry the momentum, however, and from then on the Bundesliga's eighth-placed team controlled the game. The equalizer was on the cards. In the 22nd minute, Ermedin Demirovic, who used to play for St. Gallen, fired the ball over the goal from eleven meters. Three minutes later, Angelo Stiller did better after the visitors had given him too much space in the penalty area.

The Bernese then regained their composure before collapsing after the break. The current team is simply not good enough for the Champions League. Their last two opponents in January are Celtic Glasgow away (January 22) and Red Star Belgrade at home (January 29). It was Stuttgart's first home win on the European stage since December 2010.

Telegram:

VfB Stuttgart - Young Boys 5:1 (1:1)

60,000 spectators. - SR Kruashvili. - Goals: 6 Lakomy 0:1. 25 Stiller 1:1. 53 Millot 2:1. 61 Führich 3:1. 66 Vagnoman 4:1. 75 Keitel 5:1.

VfB Stuttgart: Nübel; Vagnoman (76. Stenzel), Rouault (83. Stergiou), Chabot, Mittelstädt (76. Al Dakhil); Karazor (46. Keitel), Stiller; Rieder, Millot, Führich (77. Malanga); Demirovic.

Young Boys: von Ballmoos; Athekame, Camara (70. Pfeiffer), Benito, Hadjam (70. Blum); Ugrinic, Lakomy; Virginius (76. Colley), Imeri (62. Males), Monteiro; Itten (62. Ganvoula).

Remarks: Cautions: 58th Benito, 60th Hadjam, 86th Rieder, 89th Ugrinic, 90th Lakomy. VfB Stuttgart with Stergiou (from 83) and Rieder.