Only a short time at YB: Central defender Patric Pfeiffer returns to Germany

Central defender Patric Pfeiffer is returning to Germany after six months with Young Boys.

The Swiss champions have announced that the loan contract with Augsburg has been terminated.

Peiffer, a 25-year-old German-Ghanaian dual national, only made two partial appearances for the Bernese side after suffering an injury in his very first game. He will be loaned on by Augsburg to Magdeburg in the 2nd Bundesliga.