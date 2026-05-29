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Women's Super League YB need a turnaround in Geneva to win the title

SDA

29.5.2026 - 05:31

Servette Chênois is closer to the championship trophy after the first leg of the final
Servette Chênois is closer to the championship trophy after the first leg of the final
Keystone

YB must make up for a 2-1 handicap in the second leg of the play-off final against Servette on Friday. The belief is alive, even though the Bernese have lost all four of their season duels with Servette so far.

Keystone-SDA

29.05.2026, 05:31

29.05.2026, 07:08

The backdrop on Whit Monday would have been perfect for the difficult trip to Geneva: glorious weather and, above all, almost 8,000 spectators in the Wankdorf. However, an annoying early goal conceded forced the Bernese side to chase a deficit and seemed to hold them back. It was only after going 2-0 down that coach Imke Wübbenhorst's team attacked in a more relaxed and powerful manner and were rewarded with the important goal.

"That was hugely important," said Giulia Schlup about the late penalty. "We know that: We're on the ball." Captain Laura Frey is calling on the team to show a little more conviction in the second encounter so that YB can make the most of the opportunities they are presented with. The Bernese team did not have too many offensive actions in the home game. This makes it all the more important for the defending champions to be efficient.

YB will draw strength from the memory of last year's final. Back then, it also lost the first leg against GC and ultimately won the title in the second leg on penalties. However, the first game was played away from home and the comeback was successful in front of the home crowd. And more importantly, Servette have made a very stable impression so far this season. They have yet to lose at home.

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