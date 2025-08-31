  1. Residential Customers
Super League YB signs English junior international

SDA

31.8.2025 - 21:16

YB coach Giorgio Contini gets reinforcement for the right flank
Keystone

Young Boys have signed the England U20 international Ryan Andrews.

Keystone-SDA

31.08.2025, 21:16

31.08.2025, 21:21

The 21-year-old right-back has signed a contract until the summer of 2029, the club has announced. Andrews has played 87 games in the second-highest English league for his regular club Watford.

"We are convinced that he has not yet reached the end of his personal development and that he is in the right place with us to take the next steps in his career," Christoph Spycher, YB's Chief Sports Officer, was quoted as saying in the press release.

