Women's Super League YB signs Ramona Bachmann

SDA

7.1.2026 - 18:51

Ramona Bachmann returns to Switzerland
Keystone

The YB women are getting some big-name reinforcements. Three-time Swiss Women's Player of the Year Ramona Bachmann is moving to the Swiss champions.

Keystone-SDA

07.01.2026, 18:51

07.01.2026, 18:54

The 35-year-old striker, who has signed a contract until 2028, is currently still recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture she suffered last June at the European Championship training camp with the Swiss national team. If the 153-time international, who has scored 60 goals for Switzerland, heals well, she should make her debut for YB in the spring, the club wrote in a statement.

Bachmann last played in Switzerland for FC Luzern (then LUwin.ch) in the 2006/2007 season. After that, she was under contract in Sweden (Umea and Rosengard), Germany (Wolfsburg), England (Chelsea), France (Paris Saint-Germain) and the USA (Atlanta and Houston Dash). She left Houston prematurely last September. Since then she has been without a club.

At YB, coached by Imke Wübbenhorst, Bachmann, who has won a total of eight championships in Sweden, Germany and England, will also gain experience in other areas, such as youth development and sports assistance.

