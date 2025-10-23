The Young Boys celebrate a 3:2 victory Keystone

After YB recently won 2-0 against FCSB in the Europa League, the team was also successful against Ludogorez Rasgrad, winning 3-2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was a mixed first half. In the Wankdorf, YB were hardly dangerous in front of goal, seemed lacking in ideas and even had to concede a 1-0 deficit at one stage. Nevertheless, Rayan Raveloson equalized out of nowhere in the 45th minute to make it 1:1.

The decisive phase then followed shortly after the break. First Christian Fassnacht scored the opening goal. The 31-year-old was still on the bench at the start of the match and was only substituted in the 35th minute due to an injury to Darian Males. Ten minutes later, Chris Bedia scored from the penalty spot to make it 3:1.

While things got tight again for Young Boys in stoppage time when Ivan Yordanov scored the equalizer, coach Giorgio Contini's team were ultimately able to celebrate their second win of the Europa League campaign.

Whether the Young Boys can carry the momentum into the Super League, where two bitter defeats - 5-0 against Lausanne and 2-1 against St. Gallen - will be seen on Sunday when YB face FC Zurich.

The next game in the Europa League is scheduled for November 6, when Giorgio Contini's team will face PAOK Thessaloniki away from home.

Telegram:

Young Boys - Ludogorez Rasgrad 3:2 (1:1)

SR Al-Emara (FIN). - Goals: 26. Stanic 0:1. 45. Raveloson 1:1. 53. Fassnacht 2:1. 63. Bedia (penalty) 3:1. 92. Yordanov 3:2.

Ludogorez Rasgrad: Bonmann; Anersson, Verdon, Almeida, Nedyalkov; Kaloc (78. Yordanov), Duarte (78. Chochev), Stanic; Tekpetey (64. Bile), Ivanov (64. Son), Vidal.

Young Boys: Keller; Andrews, Zoukrou, Benito, Hadjam; Males (35. Fassnacht), Raveloson, Fernandes (86. Pech), Monteiro (78. Cordova); Bedia (86. Tsimba), Gigovic (78. Lauper).

Remarks: Cautions: 62 Vidal. 92 Tsimba. 95 Fassnacht.