Joël Monteiro scores twice in Bucharest Keystone

Young Boys came out of the blocks on Thursday evening at FCSB Bucharest. There was no sign of the uncertainty of previous games in the 2-0 win.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The team from Bern wanted to make up for the 4-1 defeat against Panathinaikos Athens at the start of the Europa League and started with a pressure phase in Bucharest. This was quickly crowned with success. Joël Monteiro put the Bernese side in the lead in the 11th minute.

Saidy Janko was at the origin of the 1:0 lead. The defender brought the ball flat into the penalty area from the right-hand side. There, Monteiro was in the perfect position and scored confidently into the bottom left corner. The 26-year-old, who was not called up by Murat Yakin for the next international matches, also scored the second goal. He countered the hosts with ice-cold skill, this time slotting into the far corner.

It was Monteiro's first competitive goal since February. His contract extension until the summer of 2027, which YB announced just a few days ago, seems to have given him a new boost.

The picture in the second half was similar to the first. The Bernese were superior and allowed little in front of their own goal. Coach Giorgio Contini's players can therefore take the first three points in the Europa League phase home to Bern. YB will continue on October 23 at home against the Bulgarian club Ludogorez.

Telegram:

FCSB Bucharest - Young Boys 0:2 (0:2).

25'000 spectators. - SR Al-Hakim (SWE). - Goals: 11. Monteiro 0:1. 36. Monteiro 0:2.

FCSB Bucharest: Tarnovanu; Cretu, Ngezana, Popescu, Pantea; Alhassan, Edjouma (13. Tanase); Miculescu (46. Cisotti), Popescu (59. Politic), Thiam (46. Olaru); Alibec (46. Birligea).

Young Boys: Keller; Janko, Lauper (87. Zoukrou), Benito, Hadjam; Males (69. Fassnacht), Raveloson (70. Pech), Fernandes, Monteiro (87. Tsimba); Bedia (62. Cordova), Gigovic.

Remarks: Cautions: 34. Monteiro. 59th Raveloson. 69. Politic. 82. Hadjam.