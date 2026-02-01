Young Boys celebrate a commanding victory against Zurich Keystone

Young Boys return to winning ways in the Super League after four defeats. They won 3-0 against Zurich in front of their home crowd.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was the first time YB had lost four games in a row since Switzerland's top division was called the Super League, which has been the case since the 2003/04 season. On Thursday, the Bernese lost 3-2 in the Europa League in Stuttgart in the 90th minute, which eliminated them from the competition. Against Zurich, they recovered well from the many setbacks.

Joel Monteiro put the Young Boys ahead in the 4th minute. He scored from the penalty spot after a cross from Alan Virginius. Although Zurich goalkeeper Silas Huber was powerless, his professional debut could hardly have gone more unhappily for him. The 20-year-old was preferred to Yanick Brecher for the first time because the Zurich captain had not played as well as he should have recently and coach Dennis Hediger wanted to make a statement.

However, there was largely no reaction from the visitors after the early 0:1. On the contrary: YB increased the lead to 3:0 thanks to goals from substitute Christian Fassnacht (80') and Armin Gigovic (84'), with Monteiro providing the assist for the final goal. It was the fifth time this season that Bern had not conceded a goal, having conceded 16 in their previous four games.

Meanwhile, ninth-placed Zurich remained winless for the sixth game in a row. They are now seven points behind 6th place (YB) and will probably have to look backwards.

Telegram:

Young Boys - Zurich 3:0 (1:0)

26'356 spectators. - SR Schnyder. - Goals: 4. Monteiro (Virginius) 1:0. 80. Fassnacht (Males) 2:0. 83. Gigovic (Monteiro) 3:0.

Young Boys: Keller; Janko, Wüthrich, Lauper, Benito; Gigovic (85. Raveloson), Fernandes; Virginius (66. Fassnacht), Sanches (85. Zoukrou), Monteiro; Bedia (66. Córdova; 71. Males).

Zurich: Huber; Kamberi, Ihendu, Vujevic (46. Reichmuth); Kablan (85. Bangoura), Tsawa (72. Di Giusto), Palacio, Comenencia; Krasniqi (61. Emmanuel); Reverson (85. Nvendo), Kény.

Remarks: Cautions: 46 Ihendu, 53 Kény.