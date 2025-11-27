YB's final spurt against Aston Villa not rewarded - Gallery The Young Boys, here with Sandro Lauper, come away empty-handed from their visit to Birmingham Image: Keystone Double goal scorer Donyell Malen, who is pelted with beer cups from the YB crowd, is celebrated by his teammates Image: Keystone YB players try to calm down their supporters after the cup throws Image: Keystone The security staff in the stadium try to restore order Image: Keystone A YB supporter is ejected from the stadium during the match Image: Keystone No points for YB coach Gerardo Seoane and his team Image: Keystone YB's final spurt against Aston Villa not rewarded - Gallery The Young Boys, here with Sandro Lauper, come away empty-handed from their visit to Birmingham Image: Keystone Double goal scorer Donyell Malen, who is pelted with beer cups from the YB crowd, is celebrated by his teammates Image: Keystone YB players try to calm down their supporters after the cup throws Image: Keystone The security staff in the stadium try to restore order Image: Keystone A YB supporter is ejected from the stadium during the match Image: Keystone No points for YB coach Gerardo Seoane and his team Image: Keystone

Young Boys cannot upset the favorites Aston Villa. The club from the English Premier League is clearly better in the 5th round of the Europa League and wins 2:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Dutch international Donyell Malen was the big figure at Villa Park in Birmingham. He hurt the visitors from Bern, and suffered for it. After his header to make it 1-0, Malen cheered in front of the YB fans and was showered with beer cups. Shortly before the break, he doubled his tally, his forehead now bleeding slightly, and made sure the score was clear.

YB found it very difficult to make an offensive appearance against the fourth-placed team in the Premier League. Only in the final phase, when Aston Villa clearly pulled back, did they get into the game better. The 1-2 through Joël Monteiro was only scored in stoppage time and therefore too late.

Gerardo Seoane's team had started their final spurt 20 minutes before the end. Chris Bedia finished off a wonderful combination, but the goal was disallowed due to a close offside position. In the end, a few things were missing for the big turnaround.

Young Boys, who were without the suspended Armin Gigovic and the injured Edimilson Fernandes and Ebrima Colley, barely managed to make Argentinian world champion goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez break a sweat until well into the second half. After the third defeat in the fifth game of the league phase, qualification for the round of 16 will now be tight.

A win at home against Lille in two weeks' time is almost a must.

Telegram:

Aston Villa - Young Boys 2:1 (2:0)

32,158 spectators. - SR Kabakov (BUL). - Goals: 27 Malen 1:0. 42 Malen 2:0. 91 Monteiro 2:1.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Bogarde, Lindelöf, Torres (60. Konsa), Maatsen; Sancho, Onana (80. Kamara), Tielemans (60. Watkins), Guessand; Malen (60. Barkley), Rogers (60. Buendia).

Young Boys: Keller; Janko, Zoukrou (84. Wüthrich), Benito, Hadjam; Raveloson (64. Sanches), Lauper; Males (64. Virginius), Pech, Fassnacht (70. Monteiro); Cordova (70. Bedia).

Comments: YB without Gigovic (suspended), Colley, Fernandes and Conte (injured). Cautions: 48 Lauper. 62 Onana. 98 Maatsen.