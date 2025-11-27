  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Europa League YB's final spurt against Aston Villa not rewarded

SDA

27.11.2025 - 21:02

YB's final spurt against Aston Villa not rewarded - Gallery
YB's final spurt against Aston Villa not rewarded - Gallery. The Young Boys, here with Sandro Lauper, come away empty-handed from their visit to Birmingham

The Young Boys, here with Sandro Lauper, come away empty-handed from their visit to Birmingham

Image: Keystone

YB's final spurt against Aston Villa not rewarded - Gallery. Double goal scorer Donyell Malen, who is pelted with beer cups from the YB crowd, is celebrated by his teammates

Double goal scorer Donyell Malen, who is pelted with beer cups from the YB crowd, is celebrated by his teammates

Image: Keystone

YB's final spurt against Aston Villa not rewarded - Gallery. YB players try to calm down their supporters after the cup throws

YB players try to calm down their supporters after the cup throws

Image: Keystone

YB's final spurt against Aston Villa not rewarded - Gallery. The security staff in the stadium try to restore order

The security staff in the stadium try to restore order

Image: Keystone

YB's final spurt against Aston Villa not rewarded - Gallery. A YB supporter is ejected from the stadium during the match

A YB supporter is ejected from the stadium during the match

Image: Keystone

YB's final spurt against Aston Villa not rewarded - Gallery. No points for YB coach Gerardo Seoane and his team

No points for YB coach Gerardo Seoane and his team

Image: Keystone

YB's final spurt against Aston Villa not rewarded - Gallery
YB's final spurt against Aston Villa not rewarded - Gallery. The Young Boys, here with Sandro Lauper, come away empty-handed from their visit to Birmingham

The Young Boys, here with Sandro Lauper, come away empty-handed from their visit to Birmingham

Image: Keystone

YB's final spurt against Aston Villa not rewarded - Gallery. Double goal scorer Donyell Malen, who is pelted with beer cups from the YB crowd, is celebrated by his teammates

Double goal scorer Donyell Malen, who is pelted with beer cups from the YB crowd, is celebrated by his teammates

Image: Keystone

YB's final spurt against Aston Villa not rewarded - Gallery. YB players try to calm down their supporters after the cup throws

YB players try to calm down their supporters after the cup throws

Image: Keystone

YB's final spurt against Aston Villa not rewarded - Gallery. The security staff in the stadium try to restore order

The security staff in the stadium try to restore order

Image: Keystone

YB's final spurt against Aston Villa not rewarded - Gallery. A YB supporter is ejected from the stadium during the match

A YB supporter is ejected from the stadium during the match

Image: Keystone

YB's final spurt against Aston Villa not rewarded - Gallery. No points for YB coach Gerardo Seoane and his team

No points for YB coach Gerardo Seoane and his team

Image: Keystone

Young Boys cannot upset the favorites Aston Villa. The club from the English Premier League is clearly better in the 5th round of the Europa League and wins 2:1.

Keystone-SDA

27.11.2025, 21:02

27.11.2025, 21:05

Dutch international Donyell Malen was the big figure at Villa Park in Birmingham. He hurt the visitors from Bern, and suffered for it. After his header to make it 1-0, Malen cheered in front of the YB fans and was showered with beer cups. Shortly before the break, he doubled his tally, his forehead now bleeding slightly, and made sure the score was clear.

YB found it very difficult to make an offensive appearance against the fourth-placed team in the Premier League. Only in the final phase, when Aston Villa clearly pulled back, did they get into the game better. The 1-2 through Joël Monteiro was only scored in stoppage time and therefore too late.

Gerardo Seoane's team had started their final spurt 20 minutes before the end. Chris Bedia finished off a wonderful combination, but the goal was disallowed due to a close offside position. In the end, a few things were missing for the big turnaround.

Young Boys, who were without the suspended Armin Gigovic and the injured Edimilson Fernandes and Ebrima Colley, barely managed to make Argentinian world champion goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez break a sweat until well into the second half. After the third defeat in the fifth game of the league phase, qualification for the round of 16 will now be tight.

A win at home against Lille in two weeks' time is almost a must.

Telegram:

Aston Villa - Young Boys 2:1 (2:0)

32,158 spectators. - SR Kabakov (BUL). - Goals: 27 Malen 1:0. 42 Malen 2:0. 91 Monteiro 2:1.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Bogarde, Lindelöf, Torres (60. Konsa), Maatsen; Sancho, Onana (80. Kamara), Tielemans (60. Watkins), Guessand; Malen (60. Barkley), Rogers (60. Buendia).

Young Boys: Keller; Janko, Zoukrou (84. Wüthrich), Benito, Hadjam; Raveloson (64. Sanches), Lauper; Males (64. Virginius), Pech, Fassnacht (70. Monteiro); Cordova (70. Bedia).

Comments: YB without Gigovic (suspended), Colley, Fernandes and Conte (injured). Cautions: 48 Lauper. 62 Onana. 98 Maatsen.

More from the department

Alpine skiing. Odermatt on course for victory at the start of the speed season

Alpine skiingOdermatt on course for victory at the start of the speed season

Champions League. The 3-1 defeat doesn't throw Bayern off track

Champions LeagueThe 3-1 defeat doesn't throw Bayern off track

Alpine skiing. End of season, but not yet end of Lara Gut-Behrami's career

Alpine skiingEnd of season, but not yet end of Lara Gut-Behrami's career