Thun are closing in on the sensational Super League title. The promoted team wins the Bern derby against Young Boys 4:1, with Kastriot Imeri of all people initiating the victory.

Imeri scored 54 seconds after the second half kick-off to make it 1:0 - and thus launched Thun's decisive, extremely efficient 15-minute storm and urge phase. Mattias Käit and Elmin Rastoder, who later scored twice, increased the lead to 3:0 by the 62nd minute. Only then did Young Boys also score through substitute Alan Virginius.

Imeri of all people! The 25-year-old midfielder is on loan from Young Boys until the end of the season and is blossoming anew in Thun. The Bernese side paid a reported eight million francs to sign Imeri from Servette in 2022, but the technically adept playmaker failed to make a breakthrough at the league giants.

The fragile YB were unable to achieve a major turnaround against the unleashed Thun after conceding goals. It was the fourth defeat in a row in the Super League. Including the 0:1 against Olympique Lyon, the negative streak now stands at five defeats.

Thun, on the other hand, took another step towards the biggest sensation in Super League history. The promoted Challenge League side extended their recent winning streak to four games and are still top of the league after the 21st round. No fewer than 17 points separate Thun and the inferior Young Boys, who have conceded 16 goals (!) in their last four league games and should gradually be looking backwards as they sit sixth in the table.

No goals were scored in the first half - which was not due to the style of play. Both teams were on the offensive, repeatedly launching quick attacks and ensuring a lively exchange of blows. Alvyn Sanches was too imprecise with his weak right foot after a fine individual effort (6'), Chris Bedia was denied his 13th goal of the season after touching his arm in the build-up to a corner (25') and Ethan Meichtry, who set up two goals after the break, hit the outside of the net (45').

The game was over for Ryan Andrews after an hour. The YB defender was ruled out with a suspected knee injury after an unfortunate tackle. The bottleneck in the YB defense thus became even more acute ahead of the upcoming Europa League match at VfB Stuttgart on Thursday and the "dash battle" at FC Zurich next weekend.

Telegram:

Thun - Young Boys 4:1 (0:0)

10'014 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 46. Imeri (Meichtry) 1:0. 56. Käit 2:0. 62. Rastoder (Meichtry) 3:0. 64. Virginius (Sanches) 3:1. 84. Rastoder (Fehr) 4:1.

Thun: Steffen; Fehr, Bamert, Bürki, Heule (68. Montolio); Meichtry (68. Roth), Bertone, Käit (86. Rupp), Imeri (79. Franke); Labeau, Rastoder (86. Dähler).

Young Boys: Keller; Andrews (34. Zoukrou), Wüthrich, Lauper (76. Gigovic), Benito; Fassnacht, Raveloson (76. Pech), Fernandes (60. Virginius), Monteiro (76. Córdova); Sanches; Bedia.

Comments: Cautions: 45 Bertone, 70 Raveloson, 75 Imeri.

Ranking: 1. Thun 21/46 (46:25). 2. Lugano 21/39 (37:26). 3. St. Gallen 19/37 (38:22). 4. Basel 20/33 (29:21). 5. Sion 21/32 (31:25). 6. Young Boys 21/29 (40:45). 7. Lausanne-Sport 21/28 (32:29). 8. Zurich 20/25 (29:36). 9. Lucerne 21/22 (38:41). 10. Servette 20/21 (31:38). 11. Grasshoppers 21/18 (28:39). 12. Winterthur 20/10 (24:56).