Joel Monteiro redeemed Young Boys with the early 1:0 in Lausanne Keystone

Young Boys can also score under coach Giorgio Contini. Leaders Lugano win in extremis in the 21st round of the Super League.

In the first four games with Contini on the sidelines, two of them in the Champions League, YB failed to score in each of them. In Lausanne, Joël Monteiro scored after just a few seconds and Filip Ugrinic made it 2-0 with a penalty in the 12th minute. Lausanne-Sport, who had previously gone six home games in a row without conceding a goal, only managed to score the equalizer through Morgan Poaty (61').

Lugano conceded a goal from Dejan Sorgic in the 88th minute in their home game against Sion to equalize at 2:2, after the Ticino side had previously turned a 0:1 (15th) into a 2:1 (82nd). Nevertheless, it was the hosts who were celebrating in the end, as Anto Grgic scored from the penalty spot in the 94th minute to make it 3-2. Lugano had already scored the winning goal in stoppage time the previous weekend in a 3-2 win at Winterthur.

Results and standings:

Super League. 21st round. Saturday: Lugano - Sion 3:2 (1:1). Lausanne-Sport - Young Boys 1:2 (0:2). Servette - Grasshoppers 20.30. - Sunday: Lucerne - St. Gallen 14.15. Yverdon - Winterthur 16.30. Zurich - Basel 16.30.

Ranking: 1. Lugano 21/38 (38:30). 2. Basel 20/34 (46:22). 3. Lucerne 20/33 (36:31). 4. Servette 20/31 (30:28). 5. Lausanne-Sport 21/31 (34:27). 6. Zurich 20/30 (26:28). 7. St. Gallen 20/29 (33:26). 8. Young Boys 21/28 (27:30). 9. Sion 21/26 (28:29). 10. Grasshoppers 20/19 (18:27). 11. Yverdon 20/18 (16:29). 12. Winterthur 20/14 (18:43).