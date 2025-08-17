Giorgio Contini plays with YB in the Cup at FC Aarau in mid-September Keystone

In the sixteen-finals of the Swiss Cup, there will be seven clashes between teams from the top two leagues, including Young Boys away to FC Aarau.

Two derbies are also on the program with Wil against St. Gallen and Schaffhausen against Winterthur. Etoile Carouge also take on FC Basel, Yverdon face Servette Geneva, Nyon FC Zurich and Bellinzona Grasshoppers. Matches between Super League teams have not yet been possible.

The two Promotion League teams Cham and Breitenrain, who eliminated Lugano and Thun respectively in the 1st round, will be the favorites in the 2nd round. The team from central Switzerland will host interregional second-division side Altstätten, while the Bernese side will play first-division side Zug 94.

The games will take place between September 19 and 21.

All games at a glance:

Prishtina Bern (1st) - Sion, Yverdon (ChL) - Servette, Wil (ChL) - St. Gallen, Bosna Neuchâtel (2nd int) - FC Lucerne, FC Schaffhausen (ChL) - FC Winterthur, Etoile Carouge (ChL) - FC Basel, Nyon (ChL) - FC Zurich, Concordia Basel (1st) - Lausanne-Sport, Aarau (ChL) - Young Boys, Bellinzona (ChL) - Grasshoppers, Zug 94 (1st int) - Breitenrain (PL) - FC Zurich.) - Breitenrain (PL), Unterstrass (2nd) - Neuchâtel Xamax (ChL), Altstätten (2nd int) - Cham (PL), Le Communal Sport Le Locle (2nd) - Grand-Saconnex (PL), Morbio (2nd) - Rapperswil-Jona (ChL), FC Echallens (1st) - Stade Lausanne-Ouchy (ChL).