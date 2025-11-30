Defender Jaouen Hadjam scored the fourth YB goal. YB shone less in defense Keystone

Young Boys continue to work on their turnaround under coach Gerardo Seoane. In the 4-4 draw in Geneva against Servette, only the offense was masterful.



After all, Young Boys have not lost in the Super League since the 2-1 draw against St. Gallen in the Wankdorf. Most recently, the Bernese celebrated resounding victories in St. Gallen (4:1) and against Winterthur (5:0). The Bernese offense shone again against Servette. The defensive performance, however, was in no way adequate.

Up front, Christian Fassnacht scored a goal (1-1) and an assist (for 2-2) to ensure that YB were able to respond to the first-half deficits in a spirited manner. Fassnacht has scored at least one goal in five of the last six league games. Chris Bedia (3:2) and defender Jaouen Hadjam (4:3) even seemed to put YB on the road to victory after the break.

However, Bern's stolid defense let two points slip away again. Young Boys were unable to clear their lines before conceding the first two goals. In all four goals conceded, the positioning at the back was not right. Geneva always found an unmarked teammate.

From Geneva's point of view, Jeremy Guillemenot was the man of the match. The 27-year-old striker was once again allowed to start from the beginning. Most recently, he had not played at all or only minimally. Guillemenot has not featured in 11 of Servette's 16 competitive matches in Switzerland. On Sunday, he scored two goals for Servette. He left the field after 66 minutes to thunderous applause from the 9420 spectators. The Slovakian Samuel Mraz, who replaced him, scored the final goal in the 84th minute to make it 4-4.

Servette - Young Boys 4:4 (2:2)

9420 spectators. - SR Fähndrich. - Goals: 12. Guillemenot (Douline) 1:0. 26. Fassnacht (Virginius) 1:1. 33. Ayé (Fomba) 2:1. 45. Sanches (Fassnacht) 2:2. 57. Bedia (Sanches) 2:3. 61. Guillemenot (Fomba) 3:3. 68. Hadjam (Virginius) 3:4. 84. Mráz (Njoh) 4:4.

Servette: Frick; Mazikou, Rouiller, Bronn, Njoh; Stevanovic (77. Miguel), Douline, Fomba, Ishuayed (66. Morandi); Guillemenot (66. Mráz), Ayé (94. Atangana).

Young Boys: Keller; Andrews (73. Janko), Wüthrich, Benito, Hadjam; Raveloson, Gigovic (80. Lauper); Fassnacht, Sanches (73. Monteiro), Virginius (80. Córdova); Bedia (80. Pech).

Remarks: Cautions: 55 Ayé, 79 Raveloson.