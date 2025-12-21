Renato Steffen celebrates his 2:0 against former club YB with a provocative gesture Keystone

Young Boys go into the winter break with another defeat. Four days after the 2:6 defeat against Grasshoppers, they lost 3:0 in Lugano. Lucerne returned to winning ways in Lausanne (4:0).

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kevin Behrens, Renato Steffen and Georgios Koutsias scored for Lugano, who moved up to third place, and inflicted Young Boys' third defeat in their fourth championship match in December. Due to a red card against Saidy Janko, the visitors from Bern played the final half-hour short-handed.

Lugano are still four points behind FC St. Gallen in 2nd place. The eastern Swiss did not show any weakness against Grasshoppers. Hugo Vandermersch scored the decisive goal at the start of the second half to secure a 2-1 away win.

FC Luzern returned to winning ways after four defeats. Coach Mario Frick's side won 4-0 at Lausanne-Sport thanks to second-half goals from Kevin Spadanuda, Lucas Ferreira and Lars Villiger (2) to draw level on points with the eighth-placed Vaud side. Lucerne's last win came on November 2. There were five defeats and one draw between the 6-0 win over GC and the 4-0 win in Lausanne.

FC Thun had already crowned themselves winter champions on Saturday with goals from 0:2 to 4:2 against FC Zurich. Basel and Servette shared the points at St. Jakob Park (1-1), while the match between Sion and Winterthur was postponed due to eight cases of illness at FC Winterthur.

Results and ranking:

Results. Sunday: Lausanne-Sport - Lucerne 0:4 (0:0). Grasshoppers - St. Gallen 1:2 (1:1). Lugano - Young Boys 3:0 (1:0). - Saturday: Sion - Winterthur 18.00 (postponed). Thun - Zurich 4:2 (0:2). Basel - Servette 1:1 (0:1).

Ranking: 1. Thun 19/40 (39:23). 2. St. Gallen 19/37 (38:22). 3. Lugano 19/33 (28:23). 4. Basel 19/32 (28:20). 5. Young Boys 19/29 (38:38). 6. Sion 18/27 (27:23). 7. Zurich 19/24 (28:35). 8. Lausanne-Sport 18/21 (27:27). 9. Lucerne 19/21 (35:35). 10. Servette 18/20 (30:36). 11. Grasshoppers 19/17 (26:35). 12. Winterthur 18/10 (23:50).