In the pouring rain, YB, here with Armin Gigovic, secure an away win against Slovan Bratislava Keystone

Young Boys have a good chance of reaching the league phase of the Europa League. The Bernese win their away match against Slovan Bratislava 1:0.

The only goal was scored in the 15th minute. Edimilison Fernandes passed the ball deep and Chris Bedia beat his opponent to make it 1:0. It was one of the few well-played moves in a game dominated by pouring rain.

The Bern team suffered an early setback in terms of personnel. Darian Males had to leave the pitch after just a few minutes and was taken to hospital with a suspected broken nose. This added another player to the already long list of injured players.

But YB refused to be rattled and soon scored the opening goal. There was surprisingly little to see from Slovan at first. As the game wore on, the Slovakian champions got into the game better and failed to score twice, including against the crossbar.

In the end, Giorgio Contini's team held on for a narrow victory. YB now have a small cushion and can secure their place in the Europa League in front of their home crowd next Thursday.

Slovan Bratislava - Young Boys 0:1 (0:1)

SR Stegemann (GER). - Goals: 15. Bedia 0:1.

Young Boys: Keller; Janko, Zoukrou, Benito, Hadjam; Males (11. Virginius, 83. Blum), Raveloson, Fernandes, Gigovic (83. Lauper); Bedia (73. Cordova), Monteiro (73. Monteiro).