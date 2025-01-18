Young Boys' race to catch up in the second part of the season gets off to a slow start. In their first game under coach Giorgio Contini, the Swiss champions only managed a goalless draw at home against Winterthur.

Keystone-SDA SDA

YB dominated the game and had chances to score to secure the three points. The Bernese offense already missed one or two promising opportunities in the opening minutes. Winterthur goalkeeper Stefanos Kapino made several strong saves, including a header from Ebrima Colley in the 4th minute, although it could have been more precise. Young Boys' play lacked the accuracy and pace to be even more compelling.

FC Winterthur, who picked up only their second point in their tenth Super League encounter with YB, did well. The team newly led by Uli Forte stood compactly, defended skillfully and made the task difficult for the hosts. The fact that Forte's squad did little going forward and rarely challenged Marvin Keller in his new role as YB's main keeper was of little consequence to the bottom team. A point in the Wankdorf is a good result for FCW.