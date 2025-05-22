Yverdon's worthless win, GC back in the barrage - Gallery William Le Pogam's goal for Yverdon was one without value Image: Keystone Uli Forte and FC Winterthur remain in the Super League Image: Keystone Amir Abrashi averted direct relegation with GC, but has to play in the barrage against Aarau Image: Keystone Yverdon's worthless win, GC back in the barrage - Gallery William Le Pogam's goal for Yverdon was one without value Image: Keystone Uli Forte and FC Winterthur remain in the Super League Image: Keystone Amir Abrashi averted direct relegation with GC, but has to play in the barrage against Aarau Image: Keystone

Yverdon Sport have been relegated to the Challenge League. Despite a 3:2 win against FC Zurich on the final matchday of the Super League, the Vaud side cannot escape the bottom of the table.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It could have been a late celebration for Yverdon Sport. FC Zurich, who the Vaud side faced on the 38th and final matchday of the Super League season, used their trip to Lake Neuchâtel to try things out. Among other things, coach Ricardo Moniz allowed 16-year-old Norbu Lhakpa to make his debut in Switzerland's top flight in a match that had no sporting significance for Zurich.

The stakes were much higher for Yverdon. And when Christian Marques, William Le Pogam and Hugo Komano put Paolo Tramezzani's team 3:0 ahead after just under an hour, some in the crowd began to believe that the team would be able to save itself at the last minute.

But the competition did not play ball. Grasshoppers won 2-0 against St. Gallen, and Winterthur beat Sion by the same score. So while FCW made their miraculous rescue perfect thanks to 27 points in the second half of the season under Uli Forte, GC will have to defend their place in the Super League in the barrage for the second time in a row.

Last year, the record champions came out on top against this year's promoted side Thun; this time, FC Aarau will attempt to shoot GC into the second tier. The first leg, which will be played in a stadium yet to be determined as the Letzigrund is occupied, will take place on Tuesday. The all-important second leg will follow on Friday at Aarau's Brügglifeld.

Meanwhile, an inglorious series continues for Yverdon Sport, which is supported by investors from the USA. The Vaud club has never been able to stay in the top division for more than three seasons. This time, too, the third season is turning out to be a damned one.

Results and ranking

Results. Thursday: Grasshoppers - St. Gallen 2:0 (1:0). Winterthur - Sion 2:0 (2:0). Yverdon - Zurich 3:2 (1:0).

1. Zurich 38/53 (56:57). 2. St. Gallen 38/52 (52:53). 3. Sion 38/44 (47:57). 4. Winterthur 38/40 (43:68). 5. Grasshoppers 38/39 (43:53). 6. Yverdon 38/39 (40:68).

Telegrams

Grasshoppers - St.Gallen 2:0 (1:0)

7913 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 12. Muci (Verón Lupi) 1:0. 69. Lee Young-Jun (Abrashi) 2:0.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Seko, Abels, Paskotsi; Abrashi (76. Choinière); Schmitz, Verón Lupi (76. Stroscio), Meyer (89. Bettkober), Persson; Lee Young-Jun (76. Irankunda), Muci (89. Schürpf).

St.Gallen: Zigi; Vallci, Ambrosius, Stanic; Stevanovic; Vandermersch, Konietzke (61. Quintillà), Toma (46. Ibraimov), Faber (46. Okoroji); Csoboth (72. Nsame), Mambimbi (46. Akolo).

Remarks: 82nd red card against Vallci (emergency brake). Cautions: 28 Konietzke, 36 Vallci, 42 Muci, 52 Meyer, 54 Abrashi, 63 Ambrosius.

Winterthur - Sion 2:0 (2:0)

8000 spectators. - Referee Fähndrich. - Goals: 23rd Gomis (Schneider) 1:0. 40th Gomis (Di Giusto) 2:0.

Winterthur: Kapino; Sidler, Arnold, Lüthi, Ulrich; Zuffi (71. Frei), Schneider; Lukembila (71. Cueni), Di Giusto (91. Stillhart), Burkart (71. Mühl); Gomis (76. Buess).

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Diouf (46. Marquinhos Cipriano), Barba (69. Stoll); Kabacalman (69. Llukes), Sow; Chouaref, Miranchuk (70. Dubosson), Kololli; Bouriga (63. Kasami).

Remarks: Cautions: 26 Ulrich, 63 Sow, 86 Stoll.

Yverdon - Zurich 3:2 (1:0)

4050 spectators. - Referee Tschudi. - Goals: 44. Christian Marques 1:0. 53. Le Pogam 2:0. 58. Komano (Aké) 3:0. 85. Reverson 3:1. 91. Reverson (Zuber) 3:2.

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Sauthier, Christian Marques, Tijani, Kongsro, Le Pogam; Sylla, Legowski, Baradji; Komano (77. Ronaldo Tavares; 95. Grødem), Aké.

Zurich: Brecher; Kamberi, Gómez, Gbamin, Rodrigo Conceição (63. Hodza); Zuber (95. Di Giusto), Tsawa (62. Bangoura), Krasniqi; Markelo (75. Lhakpa), Ballet, Emmanuel (75. Reverson).

Remarks: Cautions: 4th Sauthier, 29th Baradji, 56th Martin, 70th Ballet, 90th Lhakpa.