Denis Zakaria is in Switzerland's starting line-up against Norway Keystone

Murat Yakin makes a few changes for the second test match of the World Cup year. Denis Zakaria will play in defense against Norway, Granit Xhaka is missing from the roster.

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The eleven Swiss starting against Norway are known. Their positions are also a matter of conjecture. There is likely to be the expected switch to a three-man defense. In addition to Zakaria, who recently played in a three-man defense at Monaco, Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi are also in the starting line-up.

In midfield, Ardon Jashari and Remo Freuler are expected to form the center, while Fabian Rieder and Michel Aebischer will take up the positions on the flanks. As usual, Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo and Ruben Vargas would then line up in attack. The goalkeeper is Yvon Mvogo.

Granit Xhaka and Noah Okafor, who are missing from the squad, are certain to miss out. "Both are coming back from injury and this is a precautionary measure," the association announced. The decision was made in consultation between the players and the coaching staff.

Norway, who have qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998, will start with superstar Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker will be supported by Alexander Sörloth (Atlético Madrid) and Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig). So the Swiss defense will have a lot to deal with.

This will be the 20th meeting between the two national teams. Switzerland have won six times so far, Norway eight. The last meeting also took place at the Ullevaal Stadium in September 2013, when the Swiss won 2-0. The match, in which both sides will be looking to gain important insights ahead of the World Cup, kicks off at 18:00.

The Swiss line-up: Mvogo; Zakaria, Akanji, Elvedi; Rieder, Jashari, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas.

The Norway line-up: Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Östigard, Björkan; Thorstvedt, Berge, Thorsby; Sörloth, Haaland, Nusa.