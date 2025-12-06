Zurich's interim coach Dennis Hediger has stabilized his team Keystone

FC Zurich seems to have found its feet. It won 2:1 in St. Gallen and celebrated its third victory in the last four games.

On October 23, FCZ dismissed Dutch coach Mitchell van der Gaag and replaced him on an interim basis with Dennis Hediger, who has been given until the end of the year to prove his qualities. Under Hediger, the Zurich club lost its first three games, extending its losing streak to five. But Hediger seems to have pressed the right buttons: In St. Gallen, his team underlined their upward trend and look much more stable.

The Zurich side took the lead in the 6th minute through Matthias Phaeton. Christian Witzig equalized for the eastern Swiss side - his first goal since 8 March - and Philippe Kény made it 2-1 shortly before the break, despite FCZ being without four regular players in the form of the injured Nelson Palacio and the suspended Jahnoah Markelo, Livano Comenencia and Mariano Gómez. However, the visitors were lucky that a clear handball by David Vujevic in the penalty area in the 72nd minute was not seen. Why the VAR did not intervene remains a mystery.

Zurich have picked up ten points in their last four games, only three fewer than in the first twelve games of the current championship. They had already won their first match of the season against St. Gallen 3:1, having lost all four of their encounters last season. The team from eastern Switzerland had previously remained unbeaten four times in a row in all competitions.

Telegram:

St.Gallen - Zurich 1:2 (1:2)

18'854 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 6th Phaëton (Emmanuel) 0:1. 33rd Witzig (Görtler) 1:1. 42nd Kény (Zuber) 1:2.

St. Gallen: Zigi; May (91. Efekele), Gaal, Stanic; Neziri; Witzig, Görtler, Daschner (62. Vladi), Okoroji (82. Vandermersch); Vogt (62. Balde), Boukhalfa.

Zurich: Brecher; Kamberi, Vujevic, Sauter, Ligue (69. Volken); Zuber, Reichmuth (89. Tchamda), Tsawa (46. Bangoura); Kény, Emmanuel (46. Reverson), Phaëton (74. Odera).

Remarks: Cautions: 13th Tsawa, 52nd Bangoura, 56th Reverson, 59th Okoroji, 79th Sauter, 83rd Vujevic.