There were some unpleasant scenes after the 292nd derby between Zurich and GC Keystone

FC Zurich won the 292nd derby against Grasshoppers 1:0 and took revenge for the 3:0 defeat in the first duel of the season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lindrit Kamberi scored the only goal in a hard-fought game in the 20th minute with his first goal of the season. The defender was successful after a short corner kick and a cross from Jahnoah Markelo. He took the ball with his thigh in the penalty area and gave GC goalkeeper Justin Hammel no chance. It was Kamberi's third goal against GC, the most he has scored against any team in the Super League. FCZ took a 1-0 lead for the first time since September 13 and the 2-1 win against Servette in the Super League.

Grasshoppers, who were short of substitutes, conceded their 15th goal from a set piece in the current championship. A draw at the break would have been fairer, as the visitors had several good chances - three of which were missed by Nikolas Muci. In addition, a goal by Abdoulaye Diaby in the fifth minute was disallowed for offside.

What the two teams then offered the fans in the second half was not very warming. FCZ had everything under control and did not concede a goal for the first time this season. It was hardly surprising that GC failed to respond, as the record champions have only picked up one point this season after falling behind. After the final whistle, there were some unpleasant scenes: The two teams clashed and a large-scale scuffle broke out. Referee Urs Schnyder showed FCZ players Livano Comenencia and Markelo the red card.

It was FCZ's fifth win in the last six home games against GC - with one draw.

Telegram:

Zurich - Grasshoppers 1:0 (1:0)

17'181 spectators. - SR Schnyder. - Goal: 20. Kamberi (Markelo) 1:0.

Zurich: Brecher; Kamberi, Vujevic, Gómez, Comenencia; Zuber, Tsawa (46. Bangoura), Reichmuth; Markelo (91. Tchamda), Kény (79. Phaëton), Reverson (61. Odera).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Diaby, Hassane (90. Kabashi); S. Krasniqi (70. Giandomenico), Zvonarek, Meyer, Ullmann; Diarrassouba (58. Plange), Muci, Jensen.