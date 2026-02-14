FC Zurich had no chance against Lucerne in their own stadium Keystone

Zurich suffered a brutal defeat in the 25th round of the Super League. The 4-1 defeat at home to Lucerne sees FCZ slip to 9th place. City rivals GC drew 0-0 at St. Gallen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Matteo Di Giusto and Oscar Kabwit before the break and Bung Freimann and Lucas Ferreira afterwards scored Lucerne's goals to secure a deserved win. The Zurich side scored the 1:4 through the young David Vujevic shortly before the end after Bung Freimann was sent off for an emergency brake.

FC St. Gallen could lose its place as the first runner-up to leaders Thun on Sunday. The team from eastern Switzerland were unable to convert their superiority against Grasshoppers into goals. Alessandro Vogt came closest to scoring when he missed the post in the 41st minute.

Results and table:

Saturday: St. Gallen - Grasshoppers 0:0. Zurich - Luzern 1:4 (0:2). Young Boys - Winterthur 20.30. - Sunday: Thun - Sion 14.00. Lausanne-Sport - Servette 16.30. Basel - Lugano 16.30.

1. Thun 24/55 (56:28). 2. St. Gallen 24/43 (45:30). 3. Lugano 24/42 (40:29). 4. Basel 24/39 (36:29). 5. Sion 24/37 (36:28). 6. Young Boys 24/33 (45:48). 7. Lucerne 25/30 (48:47). 8. Lausanne-Sport 24/29 (35:37). 9. Zurich 25/28 (37:49). 10. Servette 24/26 (40:47). 11. Grasshoppers 25/21 (33:45). 12. Winterthur 23/14 (27:61).