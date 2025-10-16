The Zurich public prosecutor's office has concluded criminal proceedings against over two dozen fans. (symbolic image) Keystone

Almost a year after a violent attack before the Zurich city football derby between GC and FCZ, the Zurich public prosecutor's office has largely concluded the proceedings against over two dozen suspects.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Seven people were charged, 14 received a penalty order, as the senior public prosecutor's office announced on Thursday. The incident took place on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at Hardbrücke station. There, suspected GC supporters attacked several FCZ fans. Some of them were injured and robbed.

A total of 26 accused adults were investigated. Six of the accused were charged at the Zurich district court. Another case ended up in court because the accused lodged an appeal against a penalty order.