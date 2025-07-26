Juan Perea returns to FC Zurich on a permanent basis after last year's loan spell Keystone

The day after the bitter 2:3 against Sion in the championship opener, FCZ announces a transfer success. Juan Perea is now definitely moving from Stuttgart to Zurich after last year's loan.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 25-year-old striker has signed a one-year contract with an option for a further two years, as the club announced. Last season, he was the team's top scorer with seven league goals together with Steven Zuber. However, the Colombian missed the last twelve games due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Due to the injury, Zurich will have to be patient until Perea is ready for action again. When asked, the club spoke of "a few weeks" and the exact duration of his absence is difficult to quantify.