Alexander Zverev also suffers in China Keystone

Alexander Zverev also fails to break free in Shanghai. The German world number 3 was eliminated in the 3rd round of the ATP 1000 tournament in the Chinese metropolis.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In hot and humid conditions, Zverev lost to the unseeded Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 6:4, 3:6, 2:6 despite leading the set and thus suffered the next setback in what has been a disappointing tennis year for him. After 2:14 hours, the defeat of the completely exhausted 28-year-old was sealed.

Zverev has been complaining about back problems for weeks. The early exit in Shanghai was not the first disappointment against Rinderknech this season. He had already lost to the 30-year-old world number 54 in the first round at Wimbledon. Afterwards, he spoke openly about his mental problems.

Shanghai would have been an opportunity for Zverev: World number one Carlos Alcaraz decided not to take part after his tournament victory in Tokyo, last year's winner Jannik Sinner had to retire on Sunday against Tallon Griekspoor due to cramps.