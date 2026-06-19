The influencer “Bireweich” has rejected allegations of racism brought against him before the Schaffhausen Cantonal Court. He is seeking an acquittal.

It’s not just their soccer talent—the singing skills of Swiss national soccer players are also sometimes viewed with skepticism—which is why a Schaffhausen-based influencer ended up in court. (Stock photo)

The court hearing centered on the “singing challenge” videos that Mirco Casorelli is alleged to have posted on TikTok and Instagram. According to a summary judgment issued by the Schaffhausen Public Prosecutor’s Office, the influencer—known as “Bireweichesouhund”—published six videos in 2023 in which he allegedly made racist insults toward players on the Swiss national soccer team who were shown singing the national anthem before a game.

According to Casorelli, these were satirical parodies of a video by an unknown third party in which players of foreign descent were actually subjected to racist insults. “I’m making fun of a Swiss snob,” Casorelli said. His attorney requested an acquittal.