At the weekend, around 107,000 people took part in the Federal Field Shoot - both in modern shooting ranges and in traditional field shooting ranges.

Shooting took place from May 29 to 31, 2026, with the rifle and pistol. The field shooting event benefited from summery weather on all three days. Under these conditions, 106,670 shooters across Switzerland completed the program. Field shooting has combined sport, tradition and sociability for generations and continues to be one of the largest popular sporting events in Switzerland.

Wreath badge with Graubünden coat of arms

Traditionally, the field shooting wreath badge bears the coat of arms of a Swiss canton. In the year of a federal shooting festival, this comes from the host canton - this year from Graubünden, host of the "Eidgenössisches" in Chur and throughout the canton.

"While field shooting is taking place all over Switzerland this weekend, shooters from all parts of the country will be traveling to the Federal Shooting Festival in Chur just a few days later," says SSV President Luca Filippini. One of Switzerland's biggest sporting and public festivals will begin with the opening shooting on Thursday, June 4, 2026. "Both the field shooting and the 'Eidgenössisches' are places of encounter and exchange that go far beyond shooting sports," says Filippini.

Participation remains at a high level

After record figures were achieved in the past two years, the Swiss Shooting Sport Association SSV is again expecting a high overall participation in 2026. The field shooting can still be shot in the shooting clubs until the end of August. The final results are expected to be published at the end of September.

Results:

Maximum rifle results (72 points): André Erdin, Gansingen AG; Christoph Locher, Herisau AI; Simona Künzler, Lutzenberg AR; Rolf Graf, Stettlen BE; Rolf Hänni, Oberönz BE; Roland Hirschi, Eriz BE; Martin Lehmann, Busswil BE; Michael Sahli, Kirchberg BE; Martin Spycher, Thörishaus BE; Lara Vaucher, Rüschegg Gambach BE; Sandro Wymann, Lyss BE; Hansjürg Zwahlen, Rüschegg Heubach BE; Gian Marco Casanova, Vignogn GR; Andri Clalüna, Sils/Segl Maria GR; Anton Gartmann, Untervaz GR; Alessandro Rota, Vicosoprano GR; Arno Vassella, Poschiavo GR; Michael Eggenberger, Rorschacherberg SG; Renato Reichmuth, Altstätten SG; Franziska Schläpfer, Hohentannen SG; Roger Schuhmayer, Sargans SG; Petra Buchs, Wil SH; Peter Steiger, Dörflingen SH; Kevin Schmid, Obergerlafingen SO; Patrizia Widmer, Oensingen SO; Hansjörg Nägeli, Aadorf TG; Joël Brenna, Balerna TI; Romano Luiselli, Locarno TI; Andrea Nicoli, Torre TI; Sylvain Bigler, Oulens-s/Echallens VD; Daniel Furrer, Nürensdorf ZH; Kurt Maag, Höri ZH.

Maximum results pistol (180 points): Daniel Dennler, Schinznach Dorf AG; Daniel Schmid, Bözberg AG; René Thut, Aarau AG; Lukas Fröhlich, Schüpbach BE; Thomas Huggler, Münsingen BE; Andres Sommer, Wasen BE; Hannes Stauffer, Wichtrach BE; Dominik Joel Stettler, Grosshöchstetten BE; Manfred Kocher, Eptingen BL; Sepp Kost, Engelberg OW; Damian Thomann, Bad Ragaz SG; Thomas Stürchler, Büren SO; Christophe Broutin, Schönenberg ZH; Alex Fröhlich, Zurich ZH; Sven Gröble, Maur ZH; Christian Huber, Rudolfstetten ZH; Thomas Huber, Oberhasli ZH; Martin Spiess, Wetzikon ZH; Andy Vera Martin, Oberwil-Lieli ZH.