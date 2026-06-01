Nino Niederreiter: "We've been in the final a few times now. And we haven't found ways to score goals. It's bitter. I'm sure every single player wanted to score. The will was certainly there, we tried everything. Maybe we lacked coolness, it's difficult to analyze that now. There's just a big void at the moment. But we are incredibly grateful for the way the Swiss people cheered us on and stood behind us. It was a wonderful euphoria. Of course we would have wanted to win for them too. The gold mission lives on, you don't give up until you've got it. But the years are also numbered, especially for me. It's bitter to lose for the fifth time."

Roman Josi: "The disappointment is huge. We believed right to the end that we could win the title at home. I can't explain why it won't work out. There's a real void now. The first period certainly wasn't that good. We said after the first period that we had to play more actively. We were good in the second period. The third period was even. You never know what's going to happen in overtime. Leo (Genoni) was unbelievable. We have to find a way to score the goal. (On the atmosphere during the home World Cup): The two weeks were incredible with our fans, the atmosphere in the stadium. Our fans deserved the title so much."

Jan Cadieux: "In the end, we missed another goal. It's a big frustration. It's a shame that we couldn't play our field hockey from the start. Nervousness slowed us down a bit. The first 30 minutes were tough, we didn't play our field hockey. I'm really sorry for the players, the fans and all the people here. The players gave their all, they can leave the tournament with their heads held high, even if it hurts a lot and will hurt for a while. I'm proud of these players, that's what I'll say to them."