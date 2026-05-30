Of the three Swiss women's duos at the Elite16 tournament in Ostrava, only Joana Mäder/Leona Kernen made it through to the quarter-finals.

Joana Mäder and Leona Kernen, who is 14 years younger, have only formed a duo this season and have impressed straight away. At the tournaments in Brazil, where, as in the Czech Republic, they played in the highest tournament category Elite16, they reached the last 16 and quarter-finals respectively. In Ostrava, they advanced to the last eight with a 2:0 victory over the Americans Megan Kraft/Kelly Young.

The duel against the Brazilians Salgado/Rebecca now follows on Saturday afternoon. Joana Mäder and Leona Kernen can take revenge on Switzerland, as the South Americans defeated Tanja Hüberli/Nina Brunner in the round of 16. The Vergé-Dépré sisters Zoé and Anouk were also defeated by Brazilians in the round of 16 with Thamela/Victoria.