Schaffhausen have to make up a 0:2 deficit in the best-of-five series. On the other hand, the team from central Switzerland will have its first match point in Schaffhausen next Saturday. Kriens-Lucerne, who are in the playoff final for the third time after 2023 and 2024 and failed to beat the Kadetten on their first two appearances, want to take advantage of the high. They notched up their 17th win in a row on Wednesday evening and are now aiming for their 18th.

In 2024, Kriens-Lucerne was unable to confirm the break after Round 1 and lost the home game. The same threatened to happen again this time after the score was 20:20 at the break. However, the Kadetten led 23:22 for the last time after the break before too many inaccuracies crept in.

The Central Swiss side, on the other hand, impressed with a shooting success rate of 80 percent. And their keepers Kevin Bonnefoi and Jannis Scheidiger saved more shots than the Kadetten goalies Moreno Car and Leon Bergmann. The top scorer in the winning team of coach Thomas Zimmer, who is making way for Andy Schmid after the season, was Marin Sipic with a dozen goals from 14 attempts.