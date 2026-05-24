The handball team from Kriens-Lucerne manages to break through at the start of the play-off final against Kadetten Schaffhausen. The Central Swiss team won 37:33 away from home.

From the very first minute, Kriens showed that they would be the expected challenge for the champions of the last four years. The favored Schaffhausen team fell behind by four goals in the first half and even trailed by seven goals at one point after the break. The home side's comeback remained unfinished. They could not get any closer than three goals.

Luzern-Kriens, who are in the play-off final for the third time and had failed to beat Kadetten in their first two appearances, played to their offensive strengths on Sunday. The 20-year-old Luca Siegrist, who is leaving the club for the Bundesliga after this best-of-five series, scored ten goals on twelve attempts. Jerome Müller was also efficient with eight goals on nine shots. The Kadetten's top scorer was Odinn Rikhardsson with nine goals.

It was only the third defeat of the season in a national competition for the Kadetten, and the 16th win in a row for Kriens-Luzern. The club has never had a longer run of success. Nevertheless, it will not be overconfident with a view to the 2024 final: Back then, there was also the break at the start, which Schaffhausen countered in their first away game.

How Kriens' first home appearance in this series goes will be revealed on Wednesday. The team of coach Thomas Zimmermann, who is taking over from Andy Schmid at the end of the season, will then welcome Kadetten to the Pilatus Arena.